LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0TD V6 HSE Auto

Platinum Hyundai Frome
Frome, BA114BN, Somerset
United Kingdom

£16,989
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0TD V6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81300 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Aintree Green Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electric Sunroof,Traction Control System,Adjustable Chassis,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Computer,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Driver Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Body Coloured Bumpers,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Full Size Alloy Spare Wheel,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Front Screen,Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Roof Rails,Telephone Equipment,Thirteen Speakers,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Blenheim Leather interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
