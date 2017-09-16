LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0TD V6 HSE Auto

Frome £16,989 16989.00GBP
Platinum Hyundai Frome
Frome, BA114BN, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0TD V6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81300 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Aintree Green Metallic
Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electric Sunroof,Traction Control System,Adjustable Chassis,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Computer,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Driver Electric Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Adjustable Chassis,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Body Coloured Bumpers,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Full Size Alloy Spare Wheel,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Front Screen,Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Roof Rails,Telephone Equipment,Thirteen Speakers,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Blenheim Leather interior
