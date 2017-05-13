LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.2 2005

Bournemouth £4,995 4995.00GBP
1529 Wimborne Road, Kinson, Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH10 7BD, Dorset
United Kingdom
A EXCELLENT EXAMPLE OF A LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD 2005 7 SEATER . A VERY CLEAN CAR INSIDE AND OUT. A COMFORTABLE CAR THAT IS A PLEASURE TO DRIVE. THIS CAR REALLY LOOKS THE PART. VERY ECONOMICAL ABLE TO ACHIEVE UP TO (34.4) MPG. A PRACTICAL CAR WITH PLENTY OF SPACE THROUGH OUT. IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY AND FOR AROUND TOWN.;;WILL COME COMPLETE WITH M.O.T HPI CLEAR INCLUDING WARRANTY;FINANCE AVAILABLE ON CARS WITHIN A CERTAIN AGE AND MILEAGE ;TO APPLY PLEASE VIEW OUR WEBSITE ;PART EXCHANGE WELCOME CALL 01202 577544;;Type Estate;Doors 5;Number of Seats 7;Colour Black;Steering Wheel Right-hand drive;Mileage 213,000 Miles;First Registration Date 26/12/2004;Model Year 2004;Previous owners excl. current 2;Engine Size (in ccm) 2,720;Power 190 BHP;Transmission Manual;Fuel Diesel;Consumption mpg (combined) 30.1;Consumption mpg (urban) 24.6;Consumption mpg (extra urban) 34.4;CO2 emissions 249;;Safety Features;Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Alarm;;Exterior Features;Alloy Wheels;;In-Car Entertainment;AM/FM Stereo, CD Player;;Interior/Comfort;Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Electric Windows;
