LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD V6 SE 2007

£9,990 9990.00GBP

Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom

BLACK, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 7 SEATER, FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FULL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, ELECTRIC HEATED MEMORY SEATS, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Computer, Alloy wheels, Remote central locking, front and rear parking sensors, Electric windows, electric folding mirrors, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, chrome handles and grilles, electronic handbrake, AUTO HEADLAMPS, CD Player, Front Fog Lights, front and rear armrests, multi function steering wheel, FABULOUS CONDITION, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.

  • Ad ID
    9944
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    120236 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.698
  • Engine Model
    3 2.7 TD V6 SE
