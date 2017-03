LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 GS 7 SEATER AUTOMATIC 2007

car description

THIS IS A VERY WELL KEPT EXAMPLE OF THE LANDROVER DISCOVERY 3 GS 7 SEATER WITH THE 2.7 TDV6 ENGINE AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. ORIGINALLY A LANDROVER DEMONSTRATOR FROM NEW, IT HAS HAD JUST ONE OWNER FROM A FEW MONTHS OLD. BLADE SILVER WITH GRAPHITE CLOTH TRIM AND ALL THE GS REFINEMENTS INCLUDING NEWLY FITTED SIDE STEPS, ALLOY WHEELS, 7 SEATS, AIRCON, ABS, REAR LOADSPACE LINER AND ELECTRIC PACK. 110,000 MILES WITH A FULLY DETAILED SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING THE ALL IMPORTANT CAM BELTS CHANGED AT 82,000 MILES AND A RECENT AIR SUSPENSION OVERHAUL. IMPRESSIVE LOOKS AND VERY NICE TO DRIVE, WILL BE SOLD WITH A NEW MOT, WELL WORTH A LOOK.