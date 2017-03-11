LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S 2006

£8,450 8450.00GBP
PARKHEAD GARAGE, NEW COUNDON, BISHOP AUCKLAND
DL14 8QE,
United Kingdom
% NO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE % *FREE NATIONWIDE WARRANTY*, Upgrades - Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Rear Park Distance Control, Privacy Glass, Personal Telephone Integration System, Alloy Wheels - 19in ilo 18in Style 1, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Traction Control System, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Child locks and Isofix system, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Cruise control. 7 seats, Silver, MORE CARS AVAILABLE AT WWW.MJMCARSALES.CO.UK DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED,, GBP 8,450
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...