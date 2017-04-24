loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S 7 SEAT 2 OWNER FSH BLUE. GOOD ORDER 2005

Get an Insurance Quote

Warrington £4,195 4195.00GBP

Newhaven, Chapel Lane, Rixton, Warrington
Warrington, WA3 6HF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£4,195
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2005 55 Landrover Discovery 3 2.7 TDV6 S 7 Seat, Met Blue With Clean grey Cloth Trim, E/Windows and Mirrors, Heated Screens, Heated Seats, Harmon Kardon Stereo, Multi CD, Cruise, Computer, Alloys, 6 Speed Manual, Remote Locking X2 Keys, Park Aid, Air Suspension, 2 Owner Full Service History Inc Recent Cambelt, High Motorway Miles But Drives And Pulls Superb, For Detailed info Please Contact Chris 0161 777 6333 / 07768 055655

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    200000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 2.7 TDV6 S 7 SEAT 2 OWNER FSH BLUE. GOOD ORDER
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on