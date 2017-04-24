LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S 7 SEAT 2 OWNER FSH BLUE. GOOD ORDER 2005

Warrington £4,195 4195.00GBP
Newhaven, Chapel Lane, Rixton, Warrington
Warrington, WA3 6HF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
2005 55 Landrover Discovery 3 2.7 TDV6 S 7 Seat, Met Blue With Clean grey Cloth Trim, E/Windows and Mirrors, Heated Screens, Heated Seats, Harmon Kardon Stereo, Multi CD, Cruise, Computer, Alloys, 6 Speed Manual, Remote Locking X2 Keys, Park Aid, Air Suspension, 2 Owner Full Service History Inc Recent Cambelt, High Motorway Miles But Drives And Pulls Superb, For Detailed info Please Contact Chris 0161 777 6333 / 07768 055655
