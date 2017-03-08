loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 TURBO DIESEL AUTOMATIC HSE SAT NAV-SUNROOF-SIDESTEPS- 2006

Chislehurst £9,000 9000.00GBP

Sidcup, Chislehurst
Chislehurst, BR7 6HL, Kent
United Kingdom

£9,000
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD V6 TURBO DIESEL AUTOMATIC HSE 5DR, Mot expires 5/11/2017, HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME-PLEASE CALL 07493 809778, STUNNING CAR THROUGHOUT, DRIVES FANTASTIC, MUST BE SEEN, Land Rover service history, Serviced at 12k, 25k, 37k, 52k, 63k, 73k, 94k, 104k, 115k, 126k, 131k, 138k, 143k, 147k, Just had total and complete gearbox rebuild including torque convertor at a cost of GBP 2500, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Privacy glass, Side steps, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer. 7 seats, BLACK WITH FULL BLACK HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, All cars HPI checked, Part exchange welcome, 2 X KEYS, OWNERS MANUAL PACK COMPLETE, EXCELLENT EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT, DRIVES SUPERB, MUST BE SEEN, PLEASE CALL 07493 809778, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FOR MORE INFO AND PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.RHCARSALES.CO.UK, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK INC BANK HOLIDAYS-OUR OPENING HOURS MON-SAT 9.00-17.30 SUN 10.00-4.00,, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK INC BANK HOLIDAYS OUR OPENING HOURS ARE MON-SAT 9.00-17.30 SUN 10.00-16.00, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK INC BANK HOLIDAYS OUR OPENING HOURS ARE MON-SAT 9.00-17.30 SUN 10.00-16.00, GBP 9,000 p/x welcome

Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front Fog Lights Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Service History

  • Ad ID
    8799
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    156000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 2.7 TDV6 TURBO DIESEL AUTOMATIC HSE SAT NAV-SUNROOF-SIDESTEPS-
