Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 auto 2006 7 seater 95000 miles

United Kingdom

£7,995
We have for sale a Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 auto 2006 Model, 7 seater Low Mileage 95000 with Service History One or Two Marks on the Body as Expected, Cloth Interior in Good Order, This is in Good Overall Condition with lots of New Parts New Suspension Arms, New Hitatchi Compressor, Discs and Pads, Hand Brake. Will Have a Major Cam Belt Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty on the Whole Vehicle. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.

  • Ad ID
    9881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
