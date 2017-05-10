Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 auto 2006 7 seater 95000 miles

£7,995 7995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 auto 2006 Model, 7 seater Low Mileage 95000 with Service History One or Two Marks on the Body as Expected, Cloth Interior in Good Order, This is in Good Overall Condition with lots of New Parts New Suspension Arms, New Hitatchi Compressor, Discs and Pads, Hand Brake. Will Have a Major Cam Belt Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty on the Whole Vehicle. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only.
land-rover discovery-3 2700cc td v6 automatic 2006 7-seater 95000 mile cloth warranty 2013 british 4wd suv discovery lr3 discovery-4 lr4
