LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.9 V8i ES Automatic 1996 Auto 113700 Petrol Green

Lingfield £1,800 1800.00GBP
Weir Courtney Yard, Blackberry Lane, Lingfield
Lingfield, RH7 6NG, Surrey
United Kingdom
EPSOM GREEN WITH BAHAMA BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR;;Bereavement Sale - last owner for 19 years.;Good History file from new (including original handbook and service book with 11 Land Rover stamps).;;OPENING TIMES: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm. (evenings possible by appointment). Saturday 9am to 5:30pm. Sunday please call mobile only. 07836 595799. Please contact us before making a special journey, not all vehicles are on site. Lingfield, Surrey - Post Code : RH7 6NG
Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Cassette Player Central Locking Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Front Heated Seats Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Leather Interior Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Service History
