loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Barnsley £7,950 7950.00GBP

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

£7,950
Andrew Bailey
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

GS. Diesel
One former owner. 7 seat auto
Excellent condition
FSH

Accessories

Rear privacy glass and side steps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    FM07 JEO
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Andrew Bailey
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on