Land Rover Discovery 3

Bexhill-on-Sea £8,495 8495.00GBP

94 London Road
Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3LE, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£8,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Alarm, Immobiliser, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Side Steps, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, ABS, Power Steering, Cruise Control, CD Player, Electric Sunroof, Stereo, Photo For Illustration Only, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

