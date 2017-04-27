loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Bradford £11,995 11995.00GBP

Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£11,995
4x4 FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + FULLY LOADED MODEL + 7 SEATS + PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS + MEMORY SEAT + COOLERBOX + REAR ENTERTAINMENT + 6CD DVD PLAYER + IN DASH 6CD CHANGER + HARMON HARDON SOUND SYSTEM + 22 INCH KAHN ALLOYS + UPGRADED BODYSTYLING + ROOF RAILS + SIDE STEPS + WINTER MATS, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, CD player, Leather trim, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system), 19, Power steering, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Cruise control, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags, Electric sunroof, Metallic paint, Spare wheel (Full)

  • Ad ID
    9666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
