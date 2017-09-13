loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Bridgnorth £15,984 15984.00GBP

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

£15,984
Jonathan Howells
car description

TD V6 HSE AUTO , ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK NAPPA LEATHER TRIM, FULLY ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, 7 SEATS, PRIVACY GLASS FROM THE B PILLAR REAR, full electric windows and wing mirrors, electric wing mirror retraction, 19 inch alloys, Harmon kardon logic music, leather multi function steering wheel, cruise control, heated front and rear windscreen, roof rails, headlamp washers, CD player, trip computer, isofix child seat preparation, multi air bags with passengers air bag deactivation, split folding rear seats, remote central locking with alarm, Full service history including recent cambelt change, visit www.tvscars.co.uk VAG group and 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15864
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    CV59 VGD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2009
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    73
