Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

Touch screen Satellite Navigation, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 audio pack, Full leather interior trim, Heated front seats, Dual zone electronic climate control, Cruise Control, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Headlamp Jetwash, Front & Rear park assist, Electric seat pack with memory function, Electrically adjustable steering column, 7 Seater, Radio, Multi-Disc CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Individual headphone point & control at rear seats, Voice control, Premium centre console with armrest & storage, Electric front and rear windows, Electrically adjustable & heated door mirrors, Remote central locking, Heated windscreen, Multi function trip computer, External temperature sensor & display, Roof rails, Side Steps, Hill Descent system, Terrain selector function, Drivers & Front passenger airbags, Side Air Bags, Curtain Airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation switch, Isofix, 12v Auxillary power socket Pretty rare to find a one private owner 2008 Discovery with such a low mileage and having roof rails, side steps and Harman Kardon stereo upgrade. A very popular and versatile 7 seat 4 x 4 with the tremendous TD V6 power unit. This particular car comes complete with a full service history with a total of 7 stamps in the book. The previous owner has obviously been meticulous with the cars maintenance having had the all important timing belts done in 2015 at 52,000 miles and at the last service at 54,000 miles both rear brake calipers along with the rear discs and pads were replaced. We don't think you'll find a better one than this at this price.