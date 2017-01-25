Land Rover Discovery 3

Buntingford £8,993 8993.00GBP
Stonebury Farm
Buntingford, SG9 0EH, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Cruise Control, Electric Seats, 4x4, Full service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** BLUE, We are delighted to present this Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE which is finished in a stunning Adriatic Blue Metallic and comes with a full service history. Features panoramic roof x 3 Xenon headlights, side blades, 19 inch alloys, front/rear park assist, cruise control, heated seats front/rear, electric seats with memory, multi function steering wheel and air con. The audio/visual system includes Sat Nav,CD, AUX and radio. The interior is finished in Cream leather. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(YC55TGV), £8,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.
Cruise Control, Electric Seats, 4x4, Full service history
