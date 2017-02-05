loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover DISCOVERY 3

Chadwell Heath, Essex
United Kingdom

7 Seats, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Personal Telephone integration, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Multi CD, Harman Kardon, Park Distance Control, Folding Mirrors and 18" Alloys. Full Service History. Due in Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Jim 07811 208138 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    8248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
