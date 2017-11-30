loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester £10,750 10750.00GBP

Chichester, West Sussex

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£10,750
John Child
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LR Discovery 3 XS Auto. Zermatt Metallic Silver. One very careful owner from new (11/2006). Fully serviced to LR spec (cam belts, brake & transmission fluid etc.) by Landrover Specialists. Full Service History kept. MOT to 30.11.2017. Immaculate throughout. Never used off road. Completely original paint finish and interior. Four new Pirrelli Scorpian Zero's tyres fitted less than 10,000 miles ago. Looks like new. Photo's available.

Accessories

From new: Automatic, Heated Front Seats, personal Telephone Integration, Air Conditioned Cooler Armrest Box, Tow Pack with two tow balls (one dry for caravan friction hitches and one greased for trailers), full sized spare wheel with new security attachment fitting, rubber mats throughout. Also supplying brand new Land Rover accessory 'Tent-Rear Shelter', never used quick pop up day shelter that fits on rear of vehicle. Including Disklok steering wheel lock for extra security.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    67160 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2006
  • MOT expiry
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
John Child
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on