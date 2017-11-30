Land Rover Discovery 3

Chichester £10,750 10750.00GBP
Chichester, West Sussex
LR Discovery 3 XS Auto. Zermatt Metallic Silver. One very careful owner from new (11/2006). Fully serviced to LR spec (cam belts, brake & transmission fluid etc.) by Landrover Specialists. Full Service History kept. MOT to 30.11.2017. Immaculate throughout. Never used off road. Completely original paint finish and interior. Four new Pirrelli Scorpian Zero's tyres fitted less than 10,000 miles ago. Looks like new. Photo's available.
From new: Automatic, Heated Front Seats, personal Telephone Integration, Air Conditioned Cooler Armrest Box, Tow Pack with two tow balls (one dry for caravan friction hitches and one greased for trailers), full sized spare wheel with new security attachment fitting, rubber mats throughout. Also supplying brand new Land Rover accessory 'Tent-Rear Shelter', never used quick pop up day shelter that fits on rear of vehicle. Including Disklok steering wheel lock for extra security.
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...