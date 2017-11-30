Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

LR Discovery 3 XS Auto. Zermatt Metallic Silver. One very careful owner from new (11/2006). Fully serviced to LR spec (cam belts, brake & transmission fluid etc.) by Landrover Specialists. Full Service History kept. MOT to 30.11.2017. Immaculate throughout. Never used off road. Completely original paint finish and interior. Four new Pirrelli Scorpian Zero's tyres fitted less than 10,000 miles ago. Looks like new. Photo's available.