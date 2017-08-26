Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

4x4 Very well maintained Dicovery 3 SE in Cairns Blue with Light Coloured Leather Interior. Locally Owned Car with Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Centre Armrest Fridge, CD Multichanger, Cruise Control, Harmon/Kardon Audio System, Power Folding Door Mirrors, 7 Seats, 19'' Alloy Wheels with matching Pirelli Tyres all round, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Screen, Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory & Lumbar Support, Rain Sensor, Auto Headlights, Voice Recognition. Full Service History with services recorded at 13k, 24k, 34k, 39k, 45k, 50k, 57k (Cambelt Changed), 66k, 76k, 86k & 94k by us - Very Well Documented with Stamped book and Invoices. MOT 11th June 2018. 2 Keys. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. All our vehicles HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. Warrantywise Warranties Available for 3,6,12 or 24 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. PX Considered. Tracker Fitting Available. Autoglym Paint Protection Available. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKI