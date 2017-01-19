Land Rover Discovery 3

Colchester £12,995 12995.00GBP
Viewing Best by Appointment
Colchester, CO5 7JH, Essex
United Kingdom
4x4 *** AA INSPECTED CAR *** Stornaway Grey Discovery 3 SE with Black Leather interior. Specification Includes Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Cruise Control, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Bury Touchscreen Bluetooth Phone System, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Audio System, 7 Seats, Genuine Land Rover Rubber Floor Mats, 18'' Alloy Wheels with very good Pirelli Scorpion Tyres all round, Trip Computer, Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Rear Audio Controls with headphone sockets, Adjustable Air Suspension (tested), front & rear Parking Sensors, 2 Keys. Full Service History - meticulously maintained. Bookpack with all manuals. 128 POINT AA INSPECTION INCLUDED WITH FULL REPORT. (report can be viewed at AACars.com) Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available on our website and YouTube. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. All our vehicles HPI Checked and supplied with a AA Inspection & 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. Car Care Plan Warranties Available for 3,6,12 or 24 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. PX Considered. Tracker Fitting Available. Ceramic Paint
