Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

4x4 Discovery 3 HSE TDV6 in very good order in Black with Black Leather Interior. Specification includes : Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Heated Front & Rear Seats, 19'' Alloy Wheels with good Pirelli Scorpion Tyres all round, Automatic Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Sunroof, Side Steps, Heated Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Harmon/Kardon Logic7 Audio, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Chrome Mirror Covers, Genuine Land Rover Rubber Floor Mats and Boot Liner, Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory and Lumbar Support, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Piano Black Dash Inlays, Voice Control, 7 Seats. Full Service History with services recorded at 15k, 29k, 47k, 60k, 75k, 89k, 109k (Cambelt Changed), 119k & 135k in Feb 2017. Will be supplied with 12 months MOT. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available on our website and YouTube. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. All our vehicles HPI Checked. Car Care Plan Warranties Available for 3,6,12 or 24 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. PX Considered. Tracker Fitting Available. Cer