Land Rover Discovery 3

Croydon £6,950 6950.00GBP

280 Thornton Road
Croydon, CR0 3EU, Surrey
United Kingdom

£6,950
Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Remote Central Locking, Cruise Control, 4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    9432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    117000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Engine Size
    2720
