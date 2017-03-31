loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Exeter £9,950 9950.00GBP

280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom

£9,950
car description

7 Seater, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Windows, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Integrated Radio/CD, 4 Wheel Drive, Spare wheel, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. This Land Rover Discovery 3 Tdv6 SE is an excellent example and has specification including 7 seat option, full leather heated memory seats, satellite navigation, cruise control, electric folding mirrors, quick clear screen, parking sensors, front fog lamps, spare wheel kit

  • Ad ID
    9202
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
