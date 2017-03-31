Exeter £9,950 9950.00GBP
280 Pinhoe Road
Exeter, EX4 7JQ, Devon
United Kingdom
7 Seater, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Windows, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Integrated Radio/CD, 4 Wheel Drive, Spare wheel, 4x4 AFFORDABLE EXCELLENCE EVERY TIME! We offer high quality, friendly, customer focused service, established for over 15 years. This Land Rover Discovery 3 Tdv6 SE is an excellent example and has specification including 7 seat option, full leather heated memory seats, satellite navigation, cruise control, electric folding mirrors, quick clear screen, parking sensors, front fog lamps, spare wheel kit
7 Seater, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Side Steps, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Windows, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Integrated Radio/CD, 4 Wheel Drive, Spare wheel, 4x4
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...