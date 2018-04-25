Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

Brand new engine care of Land Rover main dealer at 84000 miles, always serviced at main dealer, new MOT, maintenance invoices, all usual HSE refinements and spec, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 sound system with 11 speakers and AUX outlet for iPod, panoramic sunroof, 7 seats, cool box, dark green metallic paintwork, Xenon adaptive headlights, Park Distance (PDC). A very good example of a Disco 3. Superb colour combination, dark green with almond leather seats. 3 owners. Next MOT due 25/04/2018, Full service history (latest B service 15 Aug 2018), Electric sunroof, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, CD player, Leather trim, Heated front and rear seats. New General Grabber AT3's on front Aug 2018, AT2's on the rear with 8mm. Call Dave for more details 07740 872221 (Folkestone/Canterbury area).