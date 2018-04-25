loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Folkestone £7,750 7750.00GBP

Folkestone, Kent

£7,750
Dave Turnbull
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Brand new engine care of Land Rover main dealer at 84000 miles, always serviced at main dealer, new MOT, maintenance invoices, all usual HSE refinements and spec, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 sound system with 11 speakers and AUX outlet for iPod, panoramic sunroof, 7 seats, cool box, dark green metallic paintwork, Xenon adaptive headlights, Park Distance (PDC). A very good example of a Disco 3. Superb colour combination, dark green with almond leather seats. 3 owners. Next MOT due 25/04/2018, Full service history (latest B service 15 Aug 2018), Electric sunroof, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, CD player, Leather trim, Heated front and rear seats. New General Grabber AT3's on front Aug 2018, AT2's on the rear with 8mm. Call Dave for more details 07740 872221 (Folkestone/Canterbury area).

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15452
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    177000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    73
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Dave Turnbull
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on