Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

by for the G4 2009 Challenge .this is the way it came from Landrover with a vast array of off road accessories as standard .



Fully documented main dealer history . Promo car for the 2008 Challenge , with authentication paperwork from Landrover .



This is a piece of land rover history and is already a modern classic . One of only 64 worldwide.





Just serviced & MOT at August 2017 at new main dealer , not used since due to arrival of new land rover



Beautiful original factory tangiers orange accident free paintwork . Other than a few touched in stoned chips the paintwork is immaculate .



.Soft leather black leather interior ,unsmoked in and pet free , again in great condition. Everything works.



.In the two years prior to my ownership it had £9000 ( with receipts all at main dealer ) spent ,including



getting the big 105k service done.



.Since then its been maintained regardless of cost including new battery , alternator , air con clutch , gear box oil and filter , wheels refurbished with new centre caps , air con re gassed , professionally undersealed

, new key, new decals ( they fade with the sun ), new exterior plaques ( all done in last 4000 miles )



Great to drive , and a very usable fun classic.



TIMING BELTS DONE HSE SPEC ,SAT NAV..LEATHER.. TWIN PANORAMIC SUNROOF..Cruise control..Front+rear park distance control..Personal telephone integration system..Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen..Bi-Xenon headlights + Adaptive headlights..Electric front sunroof and fixed rear privacy glass..Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors..Front and rear electric windows..Heated windscreen + washer jets..Power foldback door mirrors..Roof rails..Upper-lower split rear tailgate..Auto climate control..Complex 35-30-35 2nd row seat..Heated seats front and rear..Isofix..Rear air conditioning.Harman Kardon Logic 7 .Premium ICE pack..Curtain airbags..Hill descent control..Remote locking..Ultrasonic alarm..19" Alloy wheels



G4 extras on top of HSE spec



WARN 9.5XP Winch with plasma rope and hook



Landrover A bar



Light weigh land rover roof rack with Aluminium floor



Hella Xeon Roof mounted spotlights ( work off separate factory fitted switch )



Rear land rover ladder



Mantec underbody protection / steering guard



Landrover fire extinguisher



Landrover snorkel



Rear load guard



Factory mats including load area .



Currently on private reg DSL373 which is not included in the sale .



Will revert back to original reg shown in the pics ( please note the outside pics were taken several years ago , but it still looks just as good now )



Will post on more interior and exterior shots shortly.



Very reluctant sale .



\Only selling as downsizing my collection ( also selling my SVX Defender )



Call me on 07803042618 for more info . if wanting to fly up , happy to pick you up from Glasgow airport which is around 25 minutes away.



Sorry not interested in part exchanges .

