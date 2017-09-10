loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Gourock £21,750 21750.00GBP

Gourock, Glasgow City

£21,750
by for the G4 2009 Challenge .this is the way it came from Landrover with a vast array of off road accessories as standard .

Fully documented main dealer history . Promo car for the 2008 Challenge , with authentication paperwork from Landrover .

This is a piece of land rover history and is already a modern classic . One of only 64 worldwide.


Just serviced & MOT at August 2017 at new main dealer , not used since due to arrival of new land rover

Beautiful original factory tangiers orange accident free paintwork . Other than a few touched in stoned chips the paintwork is immaculate .

.Soft leather black leather interior ,unsmoked in and pet free , again in great condition. Everything works.

.In the two years prior to my ownership it had £9000 ( with receipts all at main dealer ) spent ,including

getting the big 105k service done.

.Since then its been maintained regardless of cost including new battery , alternator , air con clutch , gear box oil and filter , wheels refurbished with new centre caps , air con re gassed , professionally undersealed
, new key, new decals ( they fade with the sun ), new exterior plaques ( all done in last 4000 miles )

Great to drive , and a very usable fun classic.

TIMING BELTS DONE HSE SPEC ,SAT NAV..LEATHER.. TWIN PANORAMIC SUNROOF..Cruise control..Front+rear park distance control..Personal telephone integration system..Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen..Bi-Xenon headlights + Adaptive headlights..Electric front sunroof and fixed rear privacy glass..Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors..Front and rear electric windows..Heated windscreen + washer jets..Power foldback door mirrors..Roof rails..Upper-lower split rear tailgate..Auto climate control..Complex 35-30-35 2nd row seat..Heated seats front and rear..Isofix..Rear air conditioning.Harman Kardon Logic 7 .Premium ICE pack..Curtain airbags..Hill descent control..Remote locking..Ultrasonic alarm..19" Alloy wheels

G4 extras on top of HSE spec

WARN 9.5XP Winch with plasma rope and hook

Landrover A bar

Light weigh land rover roof rack with Aluminium floor

Hella Xeon Roof mounted spotlights ( work off separate factory fitted switch )

Rear land rover ladder

Mantec underbody protection / steering guard

Landrover fire extinguisher

Landrover snorkel

Rear load guard

Factory mats including load area .

Currently on private reg DSL373 which is not included in the sale .

Will revert back to original reg shown in the pics ( please note the outside pics were taken several years ago , but it still looks just as good now )

Will post on more interior and exterior shots shortly.

Very reluctant sale .

\Only selling as downsizing my collection ( also selling my SVX Defender )

Call me on 07803042618 for more info . if wanting to fly up , happy to pick you up from Glasgow airport which is around 25 minutes away.

Sorry not interested in part exchanges .

  • Ad ID
    15811
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Transmission
    73
