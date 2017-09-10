Land Rover Discovery 3

Gourock £21,750 21750.00GBP
Gourock, Glasgow City
by for the G4 2009 Challenge .this is the way it came from Landrover with a vast array of off road accessories as standard .
Fully documented main dealer history . Promo car for the 2008 Challenge , with authentication paperwork from Landrover .
This is a piece of land rover history and is already a modern classic . One of only 64 worldwide.
Just serviced & MOT at August 2017 at new main dealer , not used since due to arrival of new land rover
Beautiful original factory tangiers orange accident free paintwork . Other than a few touched in stoned chips the paintwork is immaculate .
.Soft leather black leather interior ,unsmoked in and pet free , again in great condition. Everything works.
.In the two years prior to my ownership it had £9000 ( with receipts all at main dealer ) spent ,including
getting the big 105k service done.
.Since then its been maintained regardless of cost including new battery , alternator , air con clutch , gear box oil and filter , wheels refurbished with new centre caps , air con re gassed , professionally undersealed
, new key, new decals ( they fade with the sun ), new exterior plaques ( all done in last 4000 miles )
Great to drive , and a very usable fun classic.
TIMING BELTS DONE HSE SPEC ,SAT NAV..LEATHER.. TWIN PANORAMIC SUNROOF..Cruise control..Front+rear park distance control..Personal telephone integration system..Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen..Bi-Xenon headlights + Adaptive headlights..Electric front sunroof and fixed rear privacy glass..Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors..Front and rear electric windows..Heated windscreen + washer jets..Power foldback door mirrors..Roof rails..Upper-lower split rear tailgate..Auto climate control..Complex 35-30-35 2nd row seat..Heated seats front and rear..Isofix..Rear air conditioning.Harman Kardon Logic 7 .Premium ICE pack..Curtain airbags..Hill descent control..Remote locking..Ultrasonic alarm..19" Alloy wheels
G4 extras on top of HSE spec
WARN 9.5XP Winch with plasma rope and hook
Landrover A bar
Light weigh land rover roof rack with Aluminium floor
Hella Xeon Roof mounted spotlights ( work off separate factory fitted switch )
Rear land rover ladder
Mantec underbody protection / steering guard
Landrover fire extinguisher
Landrover snorkel
Rear load guard
Factory mats including load area .
Currently on private reg DSL373 which is not included in the sale .
Will revert back to original reg shown in the pics ( please note the outside pics were taken several years ago , but it still looks just as good now )
Will post on more interior and exterior shots shortly.
Very reluctant sale .
\Only selling as downsizing my collection ( also selling my SVX Defender )
Call me on 07803042618 for more info . if wanting to fly up , happy to pick you up from Glasgow airport which is around 25 minutes away.
Sorry not interested in part exchanges .
Damian
