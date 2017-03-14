loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Greenhithe £4,995 4995.00GBP

122a Knockhall Chase
Greenhithe, DA9 9EN, Kent
United Kingdom

£4,995
THIS VEHICLE HAS COVERED 176,000 MILES AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, AS WITH ALL OUR VEHICLES IT COMES FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE WARRANTED, A SPECIAL HARRODS LAUNCH EDITION ONE OF ONLY 3 COMMISIONED BY THE LONDON STORE, NOT SEEN ANOTHER ONE FOR SALE IN THE UK, SPEC INCS PIONEER TOUCH SCREEN APP MEDIA CENTRE, CLIMATE CONTROL, SPECIAL GOLD ALLOY WHEELS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, 7 SEATER MODEL, AND LOTS MORE, A STUNNING VERY RARE SPECIAL EDITION WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY

7 Seater, PIONEER TOUCH SCREEN APP MEDIA SYSTEM, Climate Control, 17'' GOLD ALLOY WHEELS, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Radio, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Traction Control, Power Steering, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    176000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
