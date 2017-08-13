loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Haslemere £5,950 5950.00GBP

Haslemere, Surrey

£5,950
Andy Milburn
car description

Land Rover Discovery 3 SE
Graphite Grey
18" Alloy Wheels
Recent new front Tyres & Battery
Full Leather Heated Seats (7 Seater)
Electric Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Windscreen
6 x CD Player & Radio
Satellite Navigation
In excellent condition for year

Accessories

Adjustable Height Towbar with twin electrics (only towed a handful of times)
Fuel Burning Heater to assist in cold weather

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    RA55 RCX
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    123000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2006
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Andy Milburn
