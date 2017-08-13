Haslemere £5,950 5950.00GBP
Haslemere, Surrey
Land Rover Discovery 3 SE
Graphite Grey
18" Alloy Wheels
Recent new front Tyres & Battery
Full Leather Heated Seats (7 Seater)
Electric Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Windscreen
6 x CD Player & Radio
Satellite Navigation
In excellent condition for year
Adjustable Height Towbar with twin electrics (only towed a handful of times)
Fuel Burning Heater to assist in cold weather
