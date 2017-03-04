loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Haywards Heath £6,995 6995.00GBP

Burrell Road Industrial Estate
Haywards Heath, RH16 1TW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£6,995
car description

6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, DIESEL, FINANCE AVAILABLE, JUST ARRIVED, LEATHER INTERIOR, SAT- NAV, TOP SPECIFICATION, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Retractable Headrests, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Colour Coded Interior, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Colour Coded Body, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Xenon Headlamps, Full Leather, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Dual Climate Zones, Climate Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Triple Sunroofs, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lamps, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    123586 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

