Land Rover Discovery 3

Heathfield £13,500 13500.00GBP
Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Harman Kardon, CD Player, Radio, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Discovery 3 XS Commercial 2.7 Tdv6 auto, Rear seat retro fitted, 86200mls full service history, Silver with black leather interior, Quickclear heated screens, Heated front seats, Air con, Cruise control, Harmon kardon radio/cd, Electric powerfold mirrors, Auto lighting with front fog lamps and headlamp wash, Parking sensors, Privacy glass, Towpack, NO VAT, Retains its status as a van, Sold with a new mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty
