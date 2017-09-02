loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Heathfield £13,500 13500.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£13,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Harman Kardon, CD Player, Radio, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Discovery 3 XS Commercial 2.7 Tdv6 auto, Rear seat retro fitted, 86200mls full service history, Silver with black leather interior, Quickclear heated screens, Heated front seats, Air con, Cruise control, Harmon kardon radio/cd, Electric powerfold mirrors, Auto lighting with front fog lamps and headlamp wash, Parking sensors, Privacy glass, Towpack, NO VAT, Retains its status as a van, Sold with a new mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, Self-levelling Suspension , Harman Kardon, CD Player, Radio, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    86200 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on