Land Rover Discovery 3

Maidstone £11,495 11495.00GBP

Headcorn Road
Maidstone, ME17 3EH, Kent
United Kingdom

£11,495
Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Self-levelling Suspension , ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Electric Sunroof, Triple Sunroofs, CD Player, Harman Kardon, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Locking Wheel Nuts, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Rear Wash/wipe, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, Auto Lighting, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7519
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
