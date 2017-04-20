Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Finance Available, AA Roadside Assistance, H.P.I clear, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Steering, Central Locking, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, CD Player, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Arm Rest, Twin Sunroofs, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cup Holder, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Handbrake, Service Book, Spare Key, Alloy wheels, 4x4 ***Located at Abingdon Road Oxford*** The Landrover Discovery 3, comes with a service book (7 stamps to 62k) and spare key. All cars purchased will be inspected in our workshops and will come with a current MOT and a comprehensive warranty. Feel free to come and visit us to view our range of over 150 cars in group stock. To book a test drive or for further information please contact Graham on 01865 240948. We can offer Finance, part exchange and extended warranties, please ask for further details., We have over 150 cars in group stock, please visit us at sdtimmocarsales.co.uk