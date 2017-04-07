Land Rover Discovery 3

Rochester £6,950 6950.00GBP
28 Castleview Business Centre
Rochester, ME1 1PB, Kent
United Kingdom
19'' Alloys, Service history Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock,Visit Our Website For a Great Selection Of Used Cars,We Review Our Car Prices Regularly To Give You The Customer The Best Possible Deal..LandRover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 5dr Manual In Stunning Java Black Metallic,Screen Price Includes Parts & Labour WARRANTY,FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM 9.9% Apr,LIFETIME WARRANTYS AVAILABLE FROM £199**THIS CAR QUALIFIES FOR OUR TOTAL CARE PACK**All Our Vehicles Are HPI Checked. 5 Day Driveaway Insurance Now Available.**SPECIAL OFFER** WILLIAMS Synthetic Paint Protection Only £100 When Purchased With a 12 Month Warranty** As We Are Part Of AA Cars This Vehicle Comes With a Full AA History Check & 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover.PLEASE NOTE:Please Call Before Travelling As The Vehicle You Are Looking At May Be At Our Other Site.Having trouble Getting To Us? Not a Problem,Customer Video Presentations Are Available On Request., Friendly Family Run Business Established For Over 18 Years With Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock.
