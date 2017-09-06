loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Romford £7,995 7995.00GBP

By Appointment Only
Romford, RM4 1AA, Essex
United Kingdom

£7,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Stability Control, Radio, CD Player, Lumbar Adjustment, Electric Seats, 7 Seater, 4x4 full landrover service history,drives superb.warranty given

  • Ad ID
    15743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    115125 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Engine Size
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

