loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Southampton £6,495 6495.00GBP

Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£6,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

7 Seater, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Full Leather, Harmen Kardon Audio, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, Xenon Headlamps, 18'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Zambezi Silver with Full Black Leather trim. Full Service History including Cam Belts. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Superb Example. Great Value.

Accessories

7 Seater, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Full Leather, Harmen Kardon Audio, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, Xenon Headlamps, 18'' Alloys, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10074
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on