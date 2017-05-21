Land Rover Discovery 3

Southampton £6,495 6495.00GBP
Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom
7 Seater, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Full Leather, Harmen Kardon Audio, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, Xenon Headlamps, 18'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Zambezi Silver with Full Black Leather trim. Full Service History including Cam Belts. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Superb Example. Great Value.
