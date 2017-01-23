Land Rover Discovery 3

Southampton £10,995 10995.00GBP
Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom
7 Seater, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, Powered Folding Mirrors, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric memory seats, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Harmen Kardon Audio, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Luggage blind, Lumbar Adjustment, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Power Steering, Rear Aircon, Rear Armrest, Rear Entertainment DVD System, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Side Steps, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, Xenon Headlamps, 19'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Platinum Silver with Black Full Leather trim. Full Service History. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. A Superb Example. Excellent Specification. Great Value.
