loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

Spalding £13,495 13495.00GBP

65/67 High Road
Spalding, PE12 6PE, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£13,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Colour SatNav, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, 12 Months M.O.T, 2 Keys, 4 new tyres, Cambelt Changed, immaculate example, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Colour SatNav, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, 12 Months M.O.T, 2 Keys, 4 new tyres, Cambelt Changed, immaculate example, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    112000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on