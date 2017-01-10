Land Rover Discovery 3

Spalding £13,495 13495.00GBP
65/67 High Road
Spalding, PE12 6PE, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Colour SatNav, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Harman Kardon, Multi-Disc CD Player, 12 Months M.O.T, 2 Keys, 4 new tyres, Cambelt Changed, immaculate example, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history
