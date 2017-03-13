loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Stirling £7,900 7900.00GBP

Stirling, Stirling

£7,900
Pat Boyce
car description

Loved good looking D3 with hundreds spent on Discovery 4 upgrades led tail lights, front grill, latest Sat Nav euro map DVD, xenon headlights, colour coded wing mirrors, stainless window trims, heated front windscreen. Serviced every year by landrover specialist, new timing belts, new oil pump upgrade. New tailgate lock mechanism, and handle, all alloy wheels removed and a full refurbishment with a 5th full-size spare added all fitted with winter scorpion zero tyres. LED Disco puddle lights, upgraded 4x4 information height information screen, all old parts available if you'd rather revert anything. Message me with any questions or additional photos. Never been off roaded shame.... but 7 seats all leather and rubber mats throughout on top of carpet mats, rear boot space enclosure full rubber liner available, roof rack bars to buy. We've loved using this for the canoeing and camping on our family west coast hols comfortable cruising with the parrot bluetooth system fitted for phones I pads SD card direct plug to landrover music system for streaming. 4 owners, Silver, £7,900

Accessories

Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid sensors front and rear, Bluetooth Parrot MP3 player, multi CD player, Leather trim, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Cruise control, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobilizer, Driver's airbags, Passenger airbags, Spare wheel (Full) , fog lights,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    73
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Pat Boyce
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

