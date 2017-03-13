Land Rover Discovery 3

car description

Loved good looking D3 with hundreds spent on Discovery 4 upgrades led tail lights, front grill, latest Sat Nav euro map DVD, xenon headlights, colour coded wing mirrors, stainless window trims, heated front windscreen. Serviced every year by landrover specialist, new timing belts, new oil pump upgrade. New tailgate lock mechanism, and handle, all alloy wheels removed and a full refurbishment with a 5th full-size spare added all fitted with winter scorpion zero tyres. LED Disco puddle lights, upgraded 4x4 information height information screen, all old parts available if you'd rather revert anything. Message me with any questions or additional photos. Never been off roaded shame.... but 7 seats all leather and rubber mats throughout on top of carpet mats, rear boot space enclosure full rubber liner available, roof rack bars to buy. We've loved using this for the canoeing and camping on our family west coast hols comfortable cruising with the parrot bluetooth system fitted for phones I pads SD card direct plug to landrover music system for streaming. 4 owners, Silver, £7,900