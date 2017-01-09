Land Rover Discovery 3

£8,280 8280.00GBP
Water Lane
RH9 8JY, Surrey
United Kingdom
Full Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, 4x4 130K,SERVICE HISTORY RECON ENGINE JUST FITTED,FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK,FITTED WITH SEVEN SEATS,FULL LEATHER,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS.REMOTE LOCKING,HEATED SEATS,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS
Full Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, 4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...