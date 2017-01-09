loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

£8,280 8280.00GBP

Water Lane
RH9 8JY, Surrey
United Kingdom

£8,280
Full Leather, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, CD Player, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, 4x4 130K,SERVICE HISTORY RECON ENGINE JUST FITTED,FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK,FITTED WITH SEVEN SEATS,FULL LEATHER,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS.REMOTE LOCKING,HEATED SEATS,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS

  • Ad ID
    7658
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
