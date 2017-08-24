loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Tonbridge £8,995 8995.00GBP

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

Alloy wheels, 4x4 Very tidy example of a discovery 3 with 7 Land Rover stamps and 2 Specialist LR stamps in service book.comes fully prepared, pictures coming soon.

Accessories

Alloy wheels, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15549
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    117005 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

