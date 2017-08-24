Land Rover Discovery 3

Tonbridge £8,995 8995.00GBP
Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom
Alloy wheels, 4x4 Very tidy example of a discovery 3 with 7 Land Rover stamps and 2 Specialist LR stamps in service book.comes fully prepared, pictures coming soon.
Alloy wheels, 4x4
