Land Rover Discovery 3

Tonbridge £7,995

Five Oak Green Road
Tonbridge, TN12 6RE, Kent
United Kingdom

£7,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Height Adjustable Seat, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, CD Player, 6 Speed Manual, 2 Keys, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8519
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

