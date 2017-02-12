car description

Land Rover Discovery 3 GS 2.7TDV6 2007 Manual only 78,300 miles



A much loved Discovery 3, only 78,300 miles on the clock, full service history with 8 stamps, last serviced in December 2016, 12 months MOT with no advisories, cambelt changed at 73k, valeted, 2 keys.



Manual, 7 seater finished in Java Black, chrome pack, colour coded wheel arches, full black leather interior in superb condition. The car has just been valeted which included an Autoglym leather treatment throughout. Land Rover drop down tow bar and tow pack, I’ve never towed anything in my 4 year ownership. Height adjustable front seats, adjustable steering wheel, factory fitted Thatcham approved alarm/immobiliser, rear parking sensors, Terrain Response System, Hill Descent Control. All tyres are Pirelli Scorpion Zero M+S with plenty of tread left, fitted to 19” alloys.



The car is EGR blanked and runs on an Eco-Performance remap, provided by reputable Quantum Tuning. This means the car is much more responsive than your average Disco, sluggish take offs are a thing of the past. More importantly under normal driving you can return 35-37mpg on motorway runs and A roads and 30mpg in urban areas, which makes it much lighter on the wallet than your average Disco!



Detachable roof bars included plus a Parrot hands free kit, for bluetooth pairing with your smartphone to make hands free calls, play your music or stream digital radio.



Recent work to the car includes a complete rear brake overhaul in December 2016, including discs, pads, shoes and the hand brake service plus air suspension compressor overhauled. New battery with 3 year warranty and Alternator were fitted in December 16.



Front brakes pads were fitted in August 15 at 71k along with a full service.

Polybushes, which will never need to be replaced again, were fitted at 70k.



This car is an amazing go anywhere all rounder, comfortable and easy to drive over long distances, perfect for carrying your family and visitors around in those 7 full sized seats and surprisingly nimble around town too.

