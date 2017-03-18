loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 3

Get an Insurance Quote

£11,950 11950.00GBP

60-62 West Hill Road
SW18 5HT,
United Kingdom

£11,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4, Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Satellite Navigation,Electric Sunroof,Traction Control System,Computer,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Driver Seat Lumbar Support,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Middle Rear Head Restraints,Heated Front Screen,Radio/CD Autochanger,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Speakers,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

Accessories

4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    59700 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2720
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on