Land Rover Discovery 3

Welling £6,990 6990.00GBP

134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom

£6,990
car description

Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Climate Control, Full Leather, 7 Seater, USB Point, Rear Entertainment, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Sunroof, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Quick-Clear Screen, Child Locks, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This Discovery 3 automatic is the top of the range HSE and has a really high specification.The condition is really good and although the mileage is high it has full service history comprised of 10 stamps including the scheduled cambelt change.

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8500
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Mileage
    151450 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    6
  • Engine Size
    2720
