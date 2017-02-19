Land Rover Discovery 3

Welling £6,990 6990.00GBP
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, DA16 3DP, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Climate Control, Full Leather, 7 Seater, USB Point, Rear Entertainment, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Sunroof, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Quick-Clear Screen, Child Locks, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This Discovery 3 automatic is the top of the range HSE and has a really high specification.The condition is really good and although the mileage is high it has full service history comprised of 10 stamps including the scheduled cambelt change.
