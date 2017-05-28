Land Rover Discovery 3

£5,250 5250.00GBP
London Road
BN6 9HZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Service History, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Heated Seats, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Quick-Clear Screen, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, We provide an Inclusive Parts & Labour Guarantee, Extended Guarantees are Available, Delivery Available at cost, Alloy wheels, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.
