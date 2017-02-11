loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 3

Yeovil £3,500 3500.00GBP

Yeovil, Somerset

£3,500
Warwick Milne
car description

Landrover Discovery 3 TDV6 Auto, 2005, 5 Seats, 303,000 miles, White, ex public service vehicle, recent full service, 2 key's, Mot June 2017, black alloys, side steps, rear tinted glass, tow bar, cloth interior. Genuine reason for sale. £3500 warwick102@hotmail.com for further info.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8368
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    303000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    73
