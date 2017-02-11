Land Rover Discovery 3

Yeovil £3,500 3500.00GBP
Yeovil, Somerset
Landrover Discovery 3 TDV6 Auto, 2005, 5 Seats, 303,000 miles, White, ex public service vehicle, recent full service, 2 key's, Mot June 2017, black alloys, side steps, rear tinted glass, tow bar, cloth interior. Genuine reason for sale. £3500 warwick102@hotmail.com for further info.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...