LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 7 SEATS 2005

Bolton £8,995 8995.00GBP

Unit 1 of 12, Wadsworth Industrial Estate, Off High Street, Bolton
Bolton, BL3 6SR, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

AWAITING PREPARATION - 2 OWNERS FROM NEW - LAST OWNER FROM 2006 - SERVICE HISTORY - SPARE KEY, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 7 seats, Black, HPI Clear, Part Exchange Welcome, All Major Cards Accepted

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 7 SEATS
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

