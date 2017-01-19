LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 7 SEATS 2006

£9,999 9999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD V6 STATION WAGEN 7 SEATS. SUV. Diesel. Manual 2006 (06 reg),Next MOT due 16/11/2017, 88,050 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, 22" Black Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Colour Coded Body, Colour Coded Handles and Mirrors, Colour Coded Grill, Side Steps, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Traction control, Power steering, Electric windows, Air-Conditioning, Air Bag Side, Air conditioning, Spare Wheel (Full Size), Remote central locking. 5 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 9,999
