LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

Eastleigh £11,995 11995.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
2009 (09 reg), SUV;104,000 miles;Automatic;2720cc;Diesel;LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY (5 SERVICES) EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT, Four wheel-drive, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 7 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
