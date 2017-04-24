loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastleigh £11,995 11995.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£11,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2009 (09 reg), SUV;104,000 miles;Automatic;2720cc;Diesel;LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY (5 SERVICES) EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT, Four wheel-drive, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 7 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 GS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on