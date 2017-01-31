loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

Leatherhead £14,999 14999.00GBP

Lavender Close,, Leatherhead,,
Leatherhead, KT22 8LZ, Surrey
United Kingdom

£14,999
A low mileage stunning Land Rover with FSH main Dealer, 1 previous owner.;Grey with Black Leather interior.;2 Keys

6 Month Warranty Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Auto Lights Central Locking Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Full Main Dealer SH Heated Door Mirrors Immobiliser Metallic Paint MOT Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Service History Tinted Windows V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

  • Ad ID
    8146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    61250 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 GS
