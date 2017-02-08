LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

car description

2009 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 SEVEN SEATER TD 2.7 V6 GS DIESEL AUTOMATIC 4X4 PRESENTED IN METALLIC GREY PAINT WITH MATCHING GREY CLOTH INTERIOR ;EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT;;17" Twin Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels;Tyre Condition - Excellent;Automatic Gearbox with Optional use Tiptronic Feature;On Road / Off Road Electronic Selection with 5 Terrain Settings;Electronic Height Adjustable Suspension;Rear Park Distance Control Sensors;Full 7 Seats ( Rears are Foldable to Flat );Digital Climate Control Incorporating Automatic Air Conditioning;Premium CD / MP3 Stereo System with AUX Connetion;Electric Windows both Front and Rear with One-Touch Facility and Anti-Trap / Autoreverse Protection;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors;Power Assisted Steering;Remote Central Deadlocking System and Alarm;ISOFIX Anchorage Points in Rear ( X2 ) and Child Locks;On Board Computer (Driver Information System);;SUPPLIED AT POINT OF PURCHASE WITH FULL TIMING BELT SERVICE and 12 MONTHS MOT , ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS , BOTH REMOTE KEY FOBS AND PRIVATE REGISTRATION PLATE;LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE and EXPERIAN AUTO CHECKED ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED