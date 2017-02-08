loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

£10,995 10995.00GBP

Pandora Business Park, Greengate, Middleton
M24 1RU,
United Kingdom

£10,995
car description

2009 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 SEVEN SEATER TD 2.7 V6 GS DIESEL AUTOMATIC 4X4 PRESENTED IN METALLIC GREY PAINT WITH MATCHING GREY CLOTH INTERIOR ;EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT;;17" Twin Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels;Tyre Condition - Excellent;Automatic Gearbox with Optional use Tiptronic Feature;On Road / Off Road Electronic Selection with 5 Terrain Settings;Electronic Height Adjustable Suspension;Rear Park Distance Control Sensors;Full 7 Seats ( Rears are Foldable to Flat );Digital Climate Control Incorporating Automatic Air Conditioning;Premium CD / MP3 Stereo System with AUX Connetion;Electric Windows both Front and Rear with One-Touch Facility and Anti-Trap / Autoreverse Protection;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors;Power Assisted Steering;Remote Central Deadlocking System and Alarm;ISOFIX Anchorage Points in Rear ( X2 ) and Child Locks;On Board Computer (Driver Information System);;SUPPLIED AT POINT OF PURCHASE WITH FULL TIMING BELT SERVICE and 12 MONTHS MOT , ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS , BOTH REMOTE KEY FOBS AND PRIVATE REGISTRATION PLATE;LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE and EXPERIAN AUTO CHECKED ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    99538 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 GS
