LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 GS 2009

£10,995 10995.00GBP
Pandora Business Park, Greengate, Middleton
M24 1RU,
United Kingdom
2009 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 SEVEN SEATER TD 2.7 V6 GS DIESEL AUTOMATIC 4X4 PRESENTED IN METALLIC GREY PAINT WITH MATCHING GREY CLOTH INTERIOR ;EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT;;17" Twin Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels;Tyre Condition - Excellent;Automatic Gearbox with Optional use Tiptronic Feature;On Road / Off Road Electronic Selection with 5 Terrain Settings;Electronic Height Adjustable Suspension;Rear Park Distance Control Sensors;Full 7 Seats ( Rears are Foldable to Flat );Digital Climate Control Incorporating Automatic Air Conditioning;Premium CD / MP3 Stereo System with AUX Connetion;Electric Windows both Front and Rear with One-Touch Facility and Anti-Trap / Autoreverse Protection;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors;Power Assisted Steering;Remote Central Deadlocking System and Alarm;ISOFIX Anchorage Points in Rear ( X2 ) and Child Locks;On Board Computer (Driver Information System);;SUPPLIED AT POINT OF PURCHASE WITH FULL TIMING BELT SERVICE and 12 MONTHS MOT , ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS , BOTH REMOTE KEY FOBS AND PRIVATE REGISTRATION PLATE;LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE and EXPERIAN AUTO CHECKED ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...