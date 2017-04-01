Codmore Hill £16,995 16995.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 GS First registered in March 2009 (09 Reg) to Matford Land Rover Exeter and then almost immediately sold to its only private local owner and now with just 55,000 miles recorded. This car is in very good condition as befits its modest mileage and is presented in Buckingham Blue with Alpaca Leather. Equipped with ABS and Traction Control, ATC Air Conditioning, Integrated 6 CD Player, Electronic Air Suspension, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors, Roof Rails and Manual Cruise Control. Serviced initially by Matford Land Rover at 6,700 miles and 15,400 miles and then by Specialist Garages at 26,000 miles; 34,000 miles; 42,000 miles and 49,000 miles. It is now hard to find examples like this that have been cared for and with low mileage.
land-rover discovery-3 tdv6 gs blue abs alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control leather manual traction-control v6 british 4wd suv discovery
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...