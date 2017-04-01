car description

About this Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 GS First registered in March 2009 (09 Reg) to Matford Land Rover Exeter and then almost immediately sold to its only private local owner and now with just 55,000 miles recorded. This car is in very good condition as befits its modest mileage and is presented in Buckingham Blue with Alpaca Leather. Equipped with ABS and Traction Control, ATC Air Conditioning, Integrated 6 CD Player, Electronic Air Suspension, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors, Roof Rails and Manual Cruise Control. Serviced initially by Matford Land Rover at 6,700 miles and 15,400 miles and then by Specialist Garages at 26,000 miles; 34,000 miles; 42,000 miles and 49,000 miles. It is now hard to find examples like this that have been cared for and with low mileage.